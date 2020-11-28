1/1
Gage Freeman
2001 - 2020
Gage Freeman
March 6, 2001 - November 15, 2020
Roseville, California - Gage Garon Freeman, age 19, Whitney High School graduate Class of 2019, passed away suddenly in a tragic car accident on November 15, 2020.
Gage was deeply committed to his friends and family. He loved traveling, wakeboarding-wakesurfing, helping friends fix their trucks and cars, caring for animals, blaring his music while driving, woodworking, backyard family BBQs and gamenights, and hanging out with friends.
At a very early age, Gage recognized his handiness and spent time taking things apart and putting them back together. With a strong technical and mechanical mind and a knack for building, he worked for Des Cor Builders, Inc. and Fletcher Plumbing, Inc.
Gage favored the underdogs. He served as a pillar of generosity to anyone and everyone in need. His willingness to give the shirt off his back left a lasting impression on those who love him. Friends who had broken down trucks or cars, or who needed a ride home, knew they could call Gage and he would find a way to help them.
Gage was born at UC Davis in Sacramento and grew up in Lincoln. He is the first of two beloved sons of Lee and Jill Freeman. Besides his parents, Gage leaves behind his brother Chase; his grandparents (John and Blance Eberhardt and Lee Sr. and Joan Freeman); his grand uncle and aunt (George and Maria Goldie) his aunts and uncles (Christy and Carl Fletcher, Jolene and Jon Scherner and Jackie and preceded in death, Joe Doub); and his cousins (Madison, Jake and Elise Scherner, Jackson and Ali Fletcher, and Cody and Katelyn Doub); along with many other loving family members and friends.


Published in & from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Guest Book

