Gail (Chuck) C. Hamilton passed away peacefully in his home in Citrus Heights, CA of natural causes on December 14th, 2019 at the age of 85. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday January 10th, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow the funeral at St. Mary's Cemetery directly after the funeral services. Chuck worked as a Sacramento City Police officer for 33 years. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Chuck is survived by his 5 sons, Greg, Mike, Bill, Dan, and Bobby, 2 brothers John and Larry, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many other friends and family. Chuck is proceeded in death by his wife Joyce, his mother Helen, father Clarence, and sisters Mary and Ruth. In lieu of flowers please send to Sacred Heart Church at 1040 39th St. Sacramento, CA 95816

