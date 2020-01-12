Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail C. La Fortune. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gail C. La Fortune passed away December 4, 2019 with her niece, Suzan MacDonald by her side. She was born in Oakland, CA on June 19, 1930 to Hal and Celia La Fortune, the oldest of 3 children. Gail graduated from McClatchy High School and Pomona College in Claremont, CA with her teaching credential and degree in Music Education. She earned two Masters degrees from CSUS. She lovingly taught at Sutterville Elementary for over 30 years. Gail was a world traveler, touring over 53 countries including the U.S.S.R.- behind the Iron Curtain. She was also a lifetime member of the Sierra Club, loved hiking and the outdoors and rafted the Colorado River. For over 65 years Gail has been an enthusiastic member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, participating in the Choir, Bell Choir and many Bible studies. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving her is her brother, Greg La Fortune of Sonoma and sister Diane (Traub) Stuart of McKinleyville, CA.. Also her nieces Suzan (Alex) MacDonald of Gold River, CA and Julie (Ron) Perry of Blue Lake, CA. And her great nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank her church family, especially Judy Foote and Jean Harlow for their love, kindness and support. We also appreciate the loving care she was given by Hospice and Greenhaven Estates. There will be a celebration of Gail's life at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 N Street in Sacramento on Sunday, January 26 at 2:00 pm. Donations can be made in her honor to the ALS Association (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.)

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

