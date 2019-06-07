Gail Denise Gold (formerly Glendenning) passed away on May 24, 2019, in Sacramento, CA. She was 83 years old. Gail is survived by her Husband Leonard, Daughters Cathie and Denise, Sons Bob and Arnold, Sons-in-Law Michael and Rocky, Sister Lynne, and her Grandchildren Michael, Katie, Tessa, Jennifer, Joshua, Austin and Heather, five great grandchildren and many other family members. Gail was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing, she loved writing in calligraphy and wrote many wedding invitations, she loved celebrating other's birthdays and sending cards, and she was an incredible cook. She will be very missed. The family will be holding a private family memorial service. Gail's family would appreciate donations being made on her behalf to the . The family wants to thank Mid-Town Oaks Post Acute S.N.S. and Sutter Hospice for their kind and loving care.

