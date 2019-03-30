Gail Tindell passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. On this day, heaven received a beautiful angel. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, and true friend. She grew up in Van Nuys, CA, where she met the love of her life Darrell. They married in 1956 and moved their family to the small town of Orangevale, CA, in 1972. Born a city girl, Gail embraced the new adventure of living in the country and had countless funny stories of becoming a country girl. She had a natural kindness for animals. The family vacations to Mammoth Mountain every summer were her favorite times. She loved the outdoors and the simple things in life. She taught her family how to be strong and kind and to always stick together. Her contagious smile always lit up the room and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Darrell; son Dan Tindell (Carolyn); daughter Michelle Murray (Michael); grandchildren Kayla, Kyle, Stephen, and Danielle; sisters Lois and Eleanor; brother Jack; along with many other family members and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Tindell.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 30, 2019