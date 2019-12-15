Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Robert Inglett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gale Robert Inglett passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 79. Gale was born December 4, 1940 in Burke, South Dakota to Noble and Viola (Smith) Inglett. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Gale will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 7607 Garden Gate Dr., Citrus Heights, CA 95621. The final interment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in Burke, South Dakota at a date to be determined. Gale was the sixth child of seven children, he grew up in Lucas, SD. He attended Burke High School and graduated in 1958. In 1960, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas, North Dakota and Germany. In 1961, he married Connie Hoffman, and had two sons, Richard and Michael. After his military service, he attended college at Springfield, SD earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Secondary Education. He moved to Tekamah, NE and obtained his MS degree from the University of Omaha, NE in Business and Vocational Education. The family moved to Worthington, MN where Gale taught at the High School and Community College. In May of 1982 his wife Connie died. In August of 1983, he married Janette (McInnes) Voss. Gale continued to teach and during the summer months worked in building construction. In 1986, they moved to Roseville, CA. He taught at two business colleges and became the Dean of Instruction at Heald College where he retired from teaching in 2006. After retirement he worked part-time at a tax preparing franchise and for the U.S. Small Business Administration disaster assistance. Gale enjoyed sports both as a participant and as a spectator. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. His love for children was an inspiration for his desire to teach and specially to help his students and friends with many life and career decisions. He was known and appreciated for his quick wit and sense of humor by his students and friends. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church where he served on many committees and councils throughout the years. Most recently, he was a valuable, knowledgeable, and hard-working asset to the Property Committee at his current church, Lutheran Church of the Ascension. Gale is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jan Inglett, his two sons, Richard and Michael, two stepsons, Andrew and Eric, six grandchildren, two sisters, Delila Howe and Velma Burkinshaw, and numerous other family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Lutheran Church of the Ascension or the ( ).

