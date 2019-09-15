Born: 5/25/1938 in Kingsburg, California. Passed peacefully at home with his wife & daughter by his side on 9/3/2019. Galen was 81 years old, and a 50+ year resident of Rancho Cordova. Galen served in the Air Force as a National Guard Reservist for 6 years. He "moonlighted", selling his incredible metal artwork at art shows, and is known for keeping his yard, as well as the entire neighborhood, well-groomed. Galen was a Metal Shop Teacher at Mills Junior High School for over 20 years. Galen worked at First Covenant Church/River City Church as the "Minister of Maintenance" for almost 30 years, until diagnosed with Leukemia on July 4th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of over 57 years: Marlene, son: Kent, daughter: Kerry, 5 grandchildren: Cameron, Candace, Nicholas, Zackary & Avery. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter: Marlie Rose. Galen was a great man, who loved the Lord, family, friends, students, Country & even his pets, very much! He was the best husband, Daddy, Poppa, Great Grandpa, Teacher and Friend. He will truly be missed! Service will be held 9/26/19 @ 2:30pm. At River City Christian Church, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 15, 2019