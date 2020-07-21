Garett William Kernen passed away June 19, 2020. Garett was born August 26, 1974, in San Bernardino, CA. He grew up in Sacramento then traveled & lived many places before settling in Reno, NV. Garett worked 20+ years in software design development & delivery in the HR, Financial Services, Real Estate, & Travel industries. He recently started his own company, Kernen Consulting. He loved the outdoors, painting, & playing the blues guitar. Most of all, he loved the best part of himself, his daughter.



