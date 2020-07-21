1/1
Garett Kernen
1974 - 2020
Garett William Kernen passed away June 19, 2020. Garett was born August 26, 1974, in San Bernardino, CA. He grew up in Sacramento then traveled & lived many places before settling in Reno, NV. Garett worked 20+ years in software design development & delivery in the HR, Financial Services, Real Estate, & Travel industries. He recently started his own company, Kernen Consulting. He loved the outdoors, painting, & playing the blues guitar. Most of all, he loved the best part of himself, his daughter.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Love this picture of him. Reminds me so much of when he was little at family gatherings at the Atteberys.
Hugs, love and prayers .
Cindy Hearn
July 21, 2020
Garett, I love you so much. Where you are, there is perfect peace. Please rest and know you are missed and loved.
Gerilyn Attebery
