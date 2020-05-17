Garrie Wright loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at home on May 13 2020 after a wonderful visit with her family on mothers day. She had been under Hospice care for the past several months. Garrie was born at Fitzsimmons Hospital in Aurora Colorado on November 6 1950. When she was 2 1/2 she moved to Germany when her father, who was in the Army was transferred there. While living in Europe she was able to shake the Popes hand. She moved back to Aurora Colorado when she was 5. Lived in Colorado until she was 23 when she moved to California. Garrie and her two girls had gone to California to see Disneyland and visit her sister in-law and as she called it met the boy next-door fell in love and got married. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years Roy, daughters Chris Tadlock (Mark), Michelle Linney, and son Zak Wright (Jenny), seven grandchildren Paige, Claire, Logan, Bridget, Truman, Owen, and Jamie one brother Anthony Resel and two sisters Connie Kiessling and Judy Resel. Garrie taught dance at Woodland school of dance, taught preschool at St. Luke's nursery school and taught aerobics, water aerobics and Yoga at Cross Court Athletic Club. She also volunteered at the Senior Center and St. Johns retirement home. Her family and friends will truly miss her.



