Gary Baez, 62, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1957 at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento, California to Mary G. and Benjamin Baez who both predeceased him. Gary leaves behind his wife, Angie "Boog" Baez; two stepsons, Nicholas Anderson and Michael Anderson; grandson, Jake Michael Anderson; brothers: Benjamin Baez, Joseph Baez (Nicki Loya), and Timothy Baez; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. Gary was born and raised in Sacramento, California where he found his greatest enjoyments riding his Dyna Super Sport Classic, Harley Davidson, playing drums, and spending time with family. Gary worked for the State of California for 25 years and he spent time as a professional musician running the roads with many different bands, playing the drums and singing. He enjoyed a 49ers game just as much as a SF Giants game. When he walked in a room the aura he had about him would light up the room and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Cremation services will be handled by Harry A Nauman & Son Funeral Home. Future arrangements to be made when gatherings are permitted.

