Gary Cino, 65, passed away on August 15, 2020. To know Gary was to know a generosity without limits. It is hard to formulate words that adequately capture his legacy. He was a giver, an entrepreneur, a father, a husband, a story-teller, a counselor and mentor to many, a multiplier. Gary was born on March 24, 1955, and was raised in La Mirada, CA. He was drawn to the retail industry from an early age. He worked swap meets as a teen and went on to found the 98 Cent Clearance Centers, a 67 store retail chain. He was also a senior partner in a venture capital and commercial development firm later in life. Although he was recognized for numerous business accolades, Gary would say his greatest legacy was his children and grandchildren. He met Janet in high school, and they moved to Northern California in 1983 where they raised three daughters. He was "Daddy" to his girls and "PopPop" to his grandchildren. He loved his family fiercely. Gary could influence an entire room by simply being in it. His energy and enthusiasm were contagious. He had a genuine way of making people feel special and had a lasting and positive impact on so many. Stories abound of how he helped, saved, or gifted family, friends, and even those he barely knew. He taught us all to raise each other up, love deeper, dream bigger, and always persevere. There will be a celebration of life during Gary's birthday week in March 2021.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
