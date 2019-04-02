Major Gary Claude Hutchens passed away on March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 13, 1937, in Sedro-Woolley, WA, he was raised by his adored father Claude in Arbor Heights, WA before moving and graduating from West Seattle High School. He then began his decorated 20 - year military career by joining the United States Air Force at age 18. Gary is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beverly; his siblings, Russell Baily (Carol), Kaye Callahan, Gay Bonar; children, Michael Hutchens (Carolynn), Chad Bounds, Kathleen Chaussee, Sheri Madsen; grandchildren, Heather, Jason, Chris, Midori, Tristan; great-grandchildren, Preston and Aaliyah. Funeral services will be held on April 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, 95620.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019