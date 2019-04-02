Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Claude Hutchens. View Sign

Major Gary Claude Hutchens passed away on March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 13, 1937, in Sedro-Woolley, WA, he was raised by his adored father Claude in Arbor Heights, WA before moving and graduating from West Seattle High School. He then began his decorated 20 - year military career by joining the United States Air Force at age 18. Gary is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beverly; his siblings, Russell Baily (Carol), Kaye Callahan, Gay Bonar; children, Michael Hutchens (Carolynn), Chad Bounds, Kathleen Chaussee, Sheri Madsen; grandchildren, Heather, Jason, Chris, Midori, Tristan; great-grandchildren, Preston and Aaliyah. Funeral services will be held on April 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, 95620.

Major Gary Claude Hutchens passed away on March 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born November 13, 1937, in Sedro-Woolley, WA, he was raised by his adored father Claude in Arbor Heights, WA before moving and graduating from West Seattle High School. He then began his decorated 20 - year military career by joining the United States Air Force at age 18. Gary is survived by his wife of 30 years, Beverly; his siblings, Russell Baily (Carol), Kaye Callahan, Gay Bonar; children, Michael Hutchens (Carolynn), Chad Bounds, Kathleen Chaussee, Sheri Madsen; grandchildren, Heather, Jason, Chris, Midori, Tristan; great-grandchildren, Preston and Aaliyah. Funeral services will be held on April 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, 95620. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close