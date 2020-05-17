It is with heavy hearts, the family of Gary Crets, age 78 of Lincoln, California, announces his passing on Wednesday, May 6 after a long battle with cancer. Gary was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Eugene "Curly" and Norma Jean Crets on May 10, 1941. He graduated from Hiram Johnson High School in 1959 and then played baseball for Fresno State, graduating in 1963. He began his career with Merck, then retired from Wells Fargo in 2007. In his retirement, he happily helped manage Indian Creek Golf Course in Loomis, CA. Gary left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Janet (née Rocha) Crets; his 3 daughters Theresa (Raymond) Joske of Napa, Calif., Debra (Mark) Murphy of Naperville, Ill., Jennifer (Timothy) Houde of Sturbridge, Mass.; 7 grandchildren Jordan, Spencer, Jenna, Madison, Taylor, Maxwell, Olivia; 1 great-grandchild Henry; and 4 brothers Wayne, Thomas, Richard, and James. Gary had many accomplishments in life, but his greatest joy was his family. He had a love of baseball, cooking, gardening, golfing, and traveling. Life with Gary was always an adventure. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you carry on Gary's legacy of positivity and engage in an act of kindness. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



