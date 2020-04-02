Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doctor Gary Earl Gathman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doctor Gary Earl Gathman, born September 10th, 1934, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 29th in Rancho Mirage, Ca. He lived in both Sonoma, Ca. and Palm Springs, Ca. He was an intelligent introvert who went on to graduate from his high school with a perfect academic record. He was born at the height of the Great Depression and his childhood was difficult. As a young teen he learned German and Yiddish delivering newspapers in Chicago. He was admitted to Harvard in 1952, he went on to Yale to study medicine and eventually specialized in Pediatric Cardiology, after graduating he worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He was an assistant Professor at University of Minnesota from 1968 - 1971. In 1971 he moved to Los Gatos and occupied his professional life as a clinical professor at Stanford University, the Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Valley Medical Center and was involved for many years with the California Institute for Medical Research. He also volunteered extensively for migrant families from California Central Valley many of whom had children with heart defects. In 1985 he became an Associate Clinical Professor at UC Davis and was President of the Medical Staff for the Sonoma Developmental Center. He was a committed medical professional who was dedicated to bioethics, access to medical care for all and the rights of the disabled. He continued practicing until age 84, when he broke his hip and retired. We all miss him terribly in this time of medical uncertainty. He is survived by his spouse, Richard Riley, his three children and 6 grandchildren.

Doctor Gary Earl Gathman, born September 10th, 1934, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 29th in Rancho Mirage, Ca. He lived in both Sonoma, Ca. and Palm Springs, Ca. He was an intelligent introvert who went on to graduate from his high school with a perfect academic record. He was born at the height of the Great Depression and his childhood was difficult. As a young teen he learned German and Yiddish delivering newspapers in Chicago. He was admitted to Harvard in 1952, he went on to Yale to study medicine and eventually specialized in Pediatric Cardiology, after graduating he worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He was an assistant Professor at University of Minnesota from 1968 - 1971. In 1971 he moved to Los Gatos and occupied his professional life as a clinical professor at Stanford University, the Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at Valley Medical Center and was involved for many years with the California Institute for Medical Research. He also volunteered extensively for migrant families from California Central Valley many of whom had children with heart defects. In 1985 he became an Associate Clinical Professor at UC Davis and was President of the Medical Staff for the Sonoma Developmental Center. He was a committed medical professional who was dedicated to bioethics, access to medical care for all and the rights of the disabled. He continued practicing until age 84, when he broke his hip and retired. We all miss him terribly in this time of medical uncertainty. He is survived by his spouse, Richard Riley, his three children and 6 grandchildren. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close