This world has lost its greatest fisherman, loving father and husband. Gary was born to Harry and June Miller (Thielen) in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Hiram Johnson High School in 1969 where he excelled in swimming and water polo. He was in the Army National Guard from 1970-1976. He volunteered his free time coaching his children's baseball and soccer teams for over 15 years and was most proud of his three years as Delta High School's head coach for girl's soccer in Clarksburg, California. He was an avid hunter, member of Elks Lodge No. 6 and worked for the USPS. He is survived by wife Marsha Miller (Burr) of 47 years, son Gary Alan Miller, daughter-in-law Joanna, grandchildren Colton and Emily, daughter Marissa Lynn Juhler (Miller), son-in -law Robert, grandchildren Madeleine, Julia and Grace and sister Geraldine Martin (Miller). A private Celebration of Life will be held on his birthday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or financial donations, you keep Gary's memory alive by becoming an organ donor. He spent his life giving to others and felt this was a way to give one final contribution to the world. (

