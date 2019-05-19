Gary F. Appino, age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Mercy Folsom Hospital. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 22nd, at Lakeside Church (in the Block Building) 745 Oak Ave. Pkwy, Folsom, CA. He was born in Lansing, Michigan on September 7, 1939, to Bart and Mary Appino. He attended McClatchy High School in Sacramento and graduated in 1957. He was employed with Monarch, SE Rykoff, Sysco and Smart & Final before he retired. Gary loved life, always quick with his smile and hardy laugh. He found something in common with all the people he talked to, he was a story teller. His love for hunting, fishing and sports were his pleasures in life. He also immensely enjoyed his 49ers, SF Giants and Golden State Warriors. He looked forward to his friends and their monthly poker games. Gary is survived by his wife Denise Appino, children, Robert, Kevin, Anthony & Nick, grandchildren, Aaron, Kayla, Logan and Whitney and 3 great grandchildren. Also his Ex-wife Donna Herrlin In lieu of flowers, please donate to Volunteers of America. 3434 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, Ca. 95821 (916)265-3974 In memory of, Gary Appino

