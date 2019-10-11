Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Imsland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 27, 1945 - Aug.19, 2019 Gary Imsland passed away last month due to a heart attack at home. He was 74. Gary was born and lived in Sacramento his entire life. He spent many happy years in scouting and became an Eagle Scout at the end. He attended Hiram Johnson high school and played on the tennis team. In the summer he worked for Camp Sacramento as a counselor and a ping pong master. He had great fun and pride in his game thru out his life. Gary graduated from UCSB and was drafted into the Army for the Vietnam war. He was stationed in the Pentagon for his 2 years enlistment however never talked about that experience. From there he went to Harvard School of Divinity to further his interest in philosophy and religion. While there he also managed to buy one lottery ticket for a local fundraiser with the grand prize being a Ford Torino, brand new. As luck would have it, he won the car and it stayed with him his entire life. He enjoyed playing cribbage and poker and holiday gatherings would be full of card games. He also became a craps dealer which kept him employed on weekends running the dice table at multiple charity events. For many years he was a substitute high school teacher throughout Sacramento. In our mothers later years he was a valuable caregiver to her as she lived strong and bravely until her passing. He has a surviving sister Nancy Poulin in Truckee and a brother Scott in Santa Cruz. Services are pending.

Feb. 27, 1945 - Aug.19, 2019 Gary Imsland passed away last month due to a heart attack at home. He was 74. Gary was born and lived in Sacramento his entire life. He spent many happy years in scouting and became an Eagle Scout at the end. He attended Hiram Johnson high school and played on the tennis team. In the summer he worked for Camp Sacramento as a counselor and a ping pong master. He had great fun and pride in his game thru out his life. Gary graduated from UCSB and was drafted into the Army for the Vietnam war. He was stationed in the Pentagon for his 2 years enlistment however never talked about that experience. From there he went to Harvard School of Divinity to further his interest in philosophy and religion. While there he also managed to buy one lottery ticket for a local fundraiser with the grand prize being a Ford Torino, brand new. As luck would have it, he won the car and it stayed with him his entire life. He enjoyed playing cribbage and poker and holiday gatherings would be full of card games. He also became a craps dealer which kept him employed on weekends running the dice table at multiple charity events. For many years he was a substitute high school teacher throughout Sacramento. In our mothers later years he was a valuable caregiver to her as she lived strong and bravely until her passing. He has a surviving sister Nancy Poulin in Truckee and a brother Scott in Santa Cruz. Services are pending. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close