Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary J. Cooper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary J. Cooper of Davis, died of CJD (Prion Disease). He retired from UCD Extension/UC Regents Continuing Ed. in 2009. He graduated from Highlands High in '63, joined the air force in '67, and received his Bachelors from CSUS '74. He leaves behind his loving wife Sandra Lansdon Cooper of 49 years, children Brandon Cooper and Elizabeth Teresi, grandgirls Audrey and Emma "Charlie" Teresi, his siblings Eddie Cooper (Laurie), Loretta Cooper (Ken), and Linda Wilcox (Walt). Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. His parents Taylor Cooper and Edith DeBoard Cooper, and sister Pauline Butcher predeceased him. For years Gary coached his grandgirls softball teams, played tennis and volunteered at DPNS. He hung out at the Davis Swim and Fitness Club, Common Grounds Coffee, watched his grandgirls play soccer, taught faith formtion, attended Sunday masses and adoration, volunteered and served as SVdP spiritual leader, and socialized with anyone who made eye contact. He was truly a devout Catholic with a big heart who loved everybody, but mostly his family. We want to thank his friends, family, and parishioners for their prayers and thoughts, especially Rita Schupp who read scripture to him daily.Service is at St. James Church, 1275 B St., Davis, May 10th, at 11a.m.

Gary J. Cooper of Davis, died of CJD (Prion Disease). He retired from UCD Extension/UC Regents Continuing Ed. in 2009. He graduated from Highlands High in '63, joined the air force in '67, and received his Bachelors from CSUS '74. He leaves behind his loving wife Sandra Lansdon Cooper of 49 years, children Brandon Cooper and Elizabeth Teresi, grandgirls Audrey and Emma "Charlie" Teresi, his siblings Eddie Cooper (Laurie), Loretta Cooper (Ken), and Linda Wilcox (Walt). Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. His parents Taylor Cooper and Edith DeBoard Cooper, and sister Pauline Butcher predeceased him. For years Gary coached his grandgirls softball teams, played tennis and volunteered at DPNS. He hung out at the Davis Swim and Fitness Club, Common Grounds Coffee, watched his grandgirls play soccer, taught faith formtion, attended Sunday masses and adoration, volunteered and served as SVdP spiritual leader, and socialized with anyone who made eye contact. He was truly a devout Catholic with a big heart who loved everybody, but mostly his family. We want to thank his friends, family, and parishioners for their prayers and thoughts, especially Rita Schupp who read scripture to him daily.Service is at St. James Church, 1275 B St., Davis, May 10th, at 11a.m. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close