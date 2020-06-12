Gary James Parkhurst, born November 26, 1950 in Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 in Sacramento at age 69. Gary graduated from Oswego High School in 1969. He moved out to Sacramento, CA in 1978 and began a lifelong career with Pacific Telephone (later became AT&T), which spanned over 31 years before retiring in 2009. Preceded in death by his parents Malcom and Margaret Parkhurst and his oldest son, Stephen Parkhurst. He is survived by his sons Joshua (Joyce) Parkhurst and James (Tricia) Parkhurst, and his brothers Thomas and Dave Parkhurst. Gary loved nothing more than spoiling his six grandchildren Hayden, Hannah, Teagan, Quin, Ava-Grace, and Audrey. He had a passion for history, astronomy, and antique clocks. He will be remembered for his warm smile, authentic personality, and kind heart. A celebration of life gathering will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 27 at Olympus Park, 2551 La Croix Dr in Roseville. Donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Lung Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 12, 2020.