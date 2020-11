Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary K. Newton

August 6, 1929 - October 31, 2020

Lehi, Utah - He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings. Gary is survived by his wife, Joan; 6 children, Jacquie Thomas, Gary K. Newton Jr., Daniel Newton, Gail Lozier, Laura Wigginton, David Newton numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. He retired from the Sacramento Fire Department after 30 years. There were no services.





