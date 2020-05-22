Gary Kaita, of Sacramento, CA was born on March 8th, 1951 and passed away at age 69 on May 12th, 2020. The youngest of three children, he remained in Sacramento his whole life working for Caltrans for 22 years before retiring. Gary is survived by his brother, nieces, aunties, uncle, and cousins. In lieu of a formal ceremony, a private family remembrance will take place as we all are in the midst of a uncertain time and season. He will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery (East Sacramento).



