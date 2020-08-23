1/1
Gary Kenneth Carroll
Gary Kenneth Carroll passed away peacefully on Sunday July 26th, 2020 at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family. Born in 1936 in Grand Falls in New Brunswick, Canada, at the age of 16 Gary's family moved to Montréal, Québec. He studied at the University of Ottawa and received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Physics. He met his wife Agathe Robillard in Montréal and married her on June 1st, 1963. Gary had two children and was a devoted husband and father. He worked for Alcan for most of his career. While working for Alcan, Gary moved his family to Sacramento, California in 1980. Gary loved to ski and play tennis. He played tennis until December 2019. After retiring he enjoyed traveling and kept busy by volunteering for the Christmas Promise and for the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Gary will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and through his children. He is survived by his beloved wife Agathe; his daughter Natalie Chernich and son-in-law Don Chernich; his son Shawn Carroll; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Yvonne Carroll, his sisters Velva Manduik and Marilyn Simpson. Due to the pandemic a small family service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking mourners to send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of their choice.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
