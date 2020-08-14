1/
Gary Kent Patrick
August 3, 1946 - July 30, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Patrick passed away a the age of 73 in Sacramento, California. He was born in Barstow, California and came to Sacramento at a very young age. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Sharon Patrick and sister Cathleen. Survived by sister Kelli Patrick of Texas. Gary graduated from Mira Loma High School in 1964. It was the first graduating class to go all four years through Mira Loma. He was very proud to be a part of that recognition. Gary enjoyed many sports, especially golf and fishing. He started the 'Boys are Back in Town' golf club in 1992, which still plays today. He was known as the 'The Commissioner'. It mostly was all graduates of Mira Loma and close friends. Many thanks to the Sutter Pace Program and their caregivers for helping him through the years with cancer. There will be no service due to Covid 19. He will be buried with his parents at East Lawn in Sacramento, off of Greenback lane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved