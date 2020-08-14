Gary Patrick passed away a the age of 73 in Sacramento, California. He was born in Barstow, California and came to Sacramento at a very young age. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Sharon Patrick and sister Cathleen. Survived by sister Kelli Patrick of Texas. Gary graduated from Mira Loma High School in 1964. It was the first graduating class to go all four years through Mira Loma. He was very proud to be a part of that recognition. Gary enjoyed many sports, especially golf and fishing. He started the 'Boys are Back in Town' golf club in 1992, which still plays today. He was known as the 'The Commissioner'. It mostly was all graduates of Mira Loma and close friends. Many thanks to the Sutter Pace Program and their caregivers for helping him through the years with cancer. There will be no service due to Covid 19. He will be buried with his parents at East Lawn in Sacramento, off of Greenback lane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store