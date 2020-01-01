Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Bulfinch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born November 10, 1948 in Sacramento, California and a lifetime resident of land park. Sadly, he suddenly passed away on December 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, brother -in-law and his wife, Ron and Cathy Pruter, sister-in-law and husband, Kathy and Lynn Van Hazelen, nephew and niece-in-law, John and Hannah Culhno, Tim Pruter and niece, Sara Pruter, grand nephews John Culhno III and Jessie Cubit, as well as his loyal canine companion, Riley, along with many other 2 legged cousins, friends and business associates. Gary was the proprietor of Garick A/C Service company for over 40 years. Gary was a classic car enthusiast, a member of the Burgiemen car club, a mason and served on the board of directors at the California auto museum. He loved old stuff, old cars, his animals, his friends and his wife. He loved to travel and never met a stranger. A celebration of life will be held January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m, at W. F. Gormley's Mortuary on 2015 Capital Avenue. A reception in his honor will follow at the California auto museum on front street in Sacramento. He will be missed more than words can describe by everyone who knew and loved him. Rest in peace my love.

