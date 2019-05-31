Gary Jones of Sacramento, CA passed away May 16th, 2019 at age 79. Gary was born July 4th, 1939 in Southern California. Preceded in death by his father Widman Jones, Mother Yvonne Elkin and sister Darlene Elkin. He is survived by his wife of 30 years. Together they have 5 children Rick Jones, Kim Campbell, Gary Jones, Jason Reed and preceded in death daughter Bobbie Mitchum and 15 grandchildren. Gary served in the Army-Air Force for 4 years and worked at United Parcel Service (UPS) for 30 years. His Celebration of Life will be on Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd in Sacramento. A reception will follow after the service.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2019