Gary's earthly life came to an end on Saturday, June 29, 2019, due to congestive heart failure. He was 72. Gary was born on September 8, 1946, at Parks Victory Memorial Hospital in Napa, California, to Lawrence and Suzanne Smith. Growing up, Gary had many interests. He was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and Eagle Scout. He also played little league baseball, and was on the school track team in grades 7-12. He always loved playing basketball and baseball and continued to be an avid sports fan of many sports throughout his life. Exercise was always important to Gary. The night before he passed away, he had set out his gym clothes anticipating a trip to the gym in the morning. Education was also very important to Gary. He graduated from Napa College in 1966, attended Sacramento City College and received his Bachelor's of Arts degree from CSU Sacramento in 1968. Following that Gary became a counselor for WEAVE Inc., in Sacramento. In the 1980's, needing a change of scenery, Gary moved to Reno, where he was a bartender for nearly 25 years at Circus Circus. In 2011, Gary received his Master's Degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Nevada, Reno. Thereafter, he began working as a counselor for people dealing with drug, alcohol, and gambling addictions at Quest Counseling & Consulting Inc., and continued to do so until his time of death. Gary was very well-respected in the counseling community and was beloved by his clients. He was extremely skilled at understanding his clients' perspective, as his 28 years of sobriety can attest to. Not only was Gary beloved at work, but in his personal life as well. Gary was also a very loving husband to Susan of Reno, Nevada, a dedicated father to daughter Courtney Romeo (Joey) of California, attentive grandfather to Christina, Caitlyn, Joseph, and Jessica, fun great-grandfather to Adalynne, a caring great step father/father-figure to Jennifer and Shane Warner of Oregon, and an all-around awesome brother to Robert (Bob) Smith of California, and lots to many more. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Gary on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Virginia Lake in Reno, Nevada at 11 a.m. Gary was a very thoughtful, caring, dedicated, encouraging, supportive, insightful, kind, loving, fun and funny person, and having him on earth for 72 years was not long enough. If you are unable to attend his Celebration of Life, perhaps try to carry on one of his fine attributes in honor of him.

