Born to Alfred and Naomi Holcombe on April 25, 1948 in Modesto, California and died suddenly at his home in Modesto on July 28, 2020. Gary is survived by his spouse of 39 years, Annette Harrell Holcombe. His mother Naomi D. Holcombe of Modesto, brother Keith E. Holcombe of Palawan, Philippines, sister Bonnie D. Sellers (Gary) of Modesto, and nephews Evan D. Sellers and Ryan S. Sellers of Modesto, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Preceded in death by his dad Alfred L. Holcombe. Gary worked at Del Monte Cannery for 43 years. He loved going to Riverbank Assembly of God with his wife Annette, where he served as an usher and helped with food distribution. He previously attended Calvary Temple for years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed going camping with his family members, spending holidays with family, and traveling. Gary always had a smile and a laugh, loved people, and was always eager to help others. We will miss his laughter and good humor. Services will be held later.



