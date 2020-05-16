Gary Robert Heinz, 73, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Sacramento, CA after a long illness. Due to Covid restrictions, a service will be held at a later date. Gary Robert, son of Robert and Lucille (Doerr) Heinz, was born March 28, 1947 in Faribault, MN. He graduated Faribault HS in 1965. He attended Metropolitan State Jr College and the University of MN. He was married in Sacramento CA on March 25, 1978 to Marie Meillier, also of Faribault. Gary worked as a Spec Ed Instructional Asst in the Twin Rivers School District for 27 years. He was "Mr. Gary" to his students. He often worked summer school and Special Olympics, and a student Workability Program. Gary was a natural at harmony and rhythm. He played drums and was a good singer. He sang harmony at many family gatherings. As a young man he enjoyed tennis, skiing, skydiving, and motorcycles. He was 40 the first time he played golf and was hooked. His passion was all things aviation and space. He was a long-time member of the No. CA Minnesota Vikings Fan Club in Sacramento and served 4 years as president. He was a Vikings fan to end. Gary was passionate in his beliefs. You always knew where you stood as he was never afraid to share his opinion. He was quick with a joke and a smile. He was an intelligent, caring and generous person. He loved his family. He loved his work. He loved life. Gary is survived by his wife, Marie of Sacramento, his son, Jeremy (Mary) Meillier of Antelope CA, and daughter, Alisa (David) Stonehouse of Sacramento CA, by two grandchildren Henry and Eli Stonehouse, his brother, David (Marty) Heinz of Grass Valley CA, and by nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lucille, and his brother, Ricky. The family appreciates in lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to any of the following: Del Oro Ctr networkforgood.org/donation or UC San Francisco makeagift.ucsf.edu/brain Gary was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) at age 67. Rather than memory problems, he had difficulty with initiative and behavior and performing small tasks. FTD is the most common dementia in people under 60. There is limited awareness of this disease, even among medical professionals. Misdiagnoses are common. For info go to the Assoc. for Frontotemporal Dementia theaftd.org
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 16, 2020.