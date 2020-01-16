Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Ray DeGennaro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved son, husband, daddy, brother, papa, uncle and friend. He passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his loving family. Gary was a real estate broker for many years, but more recently formed a non-profit corporation to help disaster victims. Through Lifeline Disaster Relief he delivered thousands of pounds of food, water, and household supplies to the victims of the Camp Fire. A firm believer in Jesus Christ, Gary made it his mission to love and care for others with the love and life of his Savior. He is survived by parents Ray and Margaret, wife Carol, daughter and son-in-law Lindsay and Andrew Gowing, sister Gina, grandchildren Paxton and Adelyn, niece Julia, nephews Antonio, Kyle, Dylan, Christian, brother-in-law Rolando, mother and father-in-law Rosalie and Wendle Gray, sister and brother- in-law Barbara and John Bevel, nephew Nathan, and niece Kayla Duffy. Gary was predeceased by his sister Sherri. He will be greatly missed this side of Heaven. There will be a Celebration of Gary's Life on January 18, 2020 from 1-4pm at Granite Bay Golf Club, 9600 Golf Club Dr. Granite Bay, Ca 95746. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Gary's honor to continue the work and generosity of Lifeline Disaster Relief

