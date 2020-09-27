Gary Rayback born on Valentine's Day, 1940 in Cheyenne WY, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Roseville CA. Gary moved to Roseville in 1941. He graduated Roseville High School in 1958, and went to work for the Aeroject Corporation. In 1962 he started working for the State of California. Gary was a surveyor and photogrammetrist for the California Department of Water Resources. Gary retired from state service in 2001. Gary was an avid outdoorsmen and shooter. He enjoyed his many trips hunting pheasant with his brother-in-law Richard, as well as the many trips with his great friends in search of deer, elk, dove, geese, or antelope. His skill with a shotgun was amazing. The numerous trophies, buckles, and patches earned over the years are just an exhibit to his skill and love of shooting sport. He valued the many family gatherings over the years, as evidenced by his tradition of being the first to arrive; usually well before the official gathering time. He was always quick with a joke, loved to tease and joke with everyone, and could take a prank just as quickly as he could deliver one. Gary's real pride though was his family. He was more proud of his sons (Mark and Todd) accomplishments than anyone could imagine. He found tremendous joy in his grandchildren (Zach, Blake, Megan, and Colton). He was always the first one at the many performances, games, and events that his grandchildren were involved in. No matter the outcome, Gary beamed with pride as he enjoyed whatever event he happened to be at. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan, his parents Don and Genie Rayback, and his sister Sharon Poole. Gary is survived by sons Mark and Todd, daughter-in-law Amy Rayback, daughter-in-law Katherine Rayback, grandchildren Zach, Blake, Megan, and Colton, brother-in-law Richard Poole, nieces Jennifer Sbaffi and husband Steve, their sons Jake and Weston; and Courtney Vierra and husband Chad, their son Brody and daughter Olivia. A brief graveside memorial service will be held at the Roseville Cemetery on Tuesday September 29 at 10AM. A reception will immediately follow the service.



