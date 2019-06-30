Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Richard Bingham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Richard Bingham, age 76, a resident of Elk Grove, CA, died mid-morning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, after a one-and-a-half- year battle with COPD. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his wife Irene, his children and grandchildren. Gary was born on February 3, 1943, in Paso Robles, CA, to Roy Oliver Bingham, a Corporal in the U.S. Army, and Carolyn Doris Kerr Bingham, a home- maker. At the age of nine, Gary began working construction through family-owned Bingham Construction. Gary was a graduate of Elk Grove High School, class of 1960. Upon graduation from high school, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving four years, he was honorably discharged three months before the start of the Vietnam War. Upon returning from his service in the Navy, in 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Cervantes. He began working in Utah at Beehive Manufacturing, a company owned by his father. Later, in the 1970's, he operated his own waterbed and furniture business in Los Angeles, while also earning a B.A. in Fine Arts from Cerritos College. Gary moved to Sacramento in 1982 where he became a sought-after Millwright in California and surrounding states for 20-plus years. He was a talented guitarist/singer and was in several local folk music bands and then rock and roll bands in Sacramento and Los Angeles in his younger years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter his entire life. Gary is preceded in death by his brother Bryan, father Roy, and mother Carolyn. He is survived by his sister Cheryl Bingham Kitching of Colorado; his wife Irene of Elk Grove; children with Irene, Brandy (husband Tony) and Bret (wife Jennifer); Roy, child with Mary Butler; Gary and Larry, children with Kym Watanabe. He also had six grandchildren, Berit, Julianna, Troy, Jonah, Robert and Sean. Apart from his family and friends, Gary deeply regretted leaving his cat, Trinket behind and spoke at the hospital of wanting to see her one last time. Gary's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through tissue donation. He requested cremation and no service. Special thanks to the doctors and especially the nurses at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento. They provided compassionate, loving and tender care to Gary which eased his passing. They truly live up to their motto of "Humankindness." Words cannot express the gratitude for the support, love and effort of his entire blended family to be with Gary at the time of his death.

Gary Richard Bingham, age 76, a resident of Elk Grove, CA, died mid-morning on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, after a one-and-a-half- year battle with COPD. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his wife Irene, his children and grandchildren. Gary was born on February 3, 1943, in Paso Robles, CA, to Roy Oliver Bingham, a Corporal in the U.S. Army, and Carolyn Doris Kerr Bingham, a home- maker. At the age of nine, Gary began working construction through family-owned Bingham Construction. Gary was a graduate of Elk Grove High School, class of 1960. Upon graduation from high school, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving four years, he was honorably discharged three months before the start of the Vietnam War. Upon returning from his service in the Navy, in 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Cervantes. He began working in Utah at Beehive Manufacturing, a company owned by his father. Later, in the 1970's, he operated his own waterbed and furniture business in Los Angeles, while also earning a B.A. in Fine Arts from Cerritos College. Gary moved to Sacramento in 1982 where he became a sought-after Millwright in California and surrounding states for 20-plus years. He was a talented guitarist/singer and was in several local folk music bands and then rock and roll bands in Sacramento and Los Angeles in his younger years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter his entire life. Gary is preceded in death by his brother Bryan, father Roy, and mother Carolyn. He is survived by his sister Cheryl Bingham Kitching of Colorado; his wife Irene of Elk Grove; children with Irene, Brandy (husband Tony) and Bret (wife Jennifer); Roy, child with Mary Butler; Gary and Larry, children with Kym Watanabe. He also had six grandchildren, Berit, Julianna, Troy, Jonah, Robert and Sean. Apart from his family and friends, Gary deeply regretted leaving his cat, Trinket behind and spoke at the hospital of wanting to see her one last time. Gary's final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through tissue donation. He requested cremation and no service. Special thanks to the doctors and especially the nurses at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento. They provided compassionate, loving and tender care to Gary which eased his passing. They truly live up to their motto of "Humankindness." Words cannot express the gratitude for the support, love and effort of his entire blended family to be with Gary at the time of his death. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close