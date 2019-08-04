It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Nakamura announces his passing on July 18, 2019, at the age of 70. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Kim, and his daughters, Terry (Chip) & Amy (Jason). Gary will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Brieanna, Hunter, Jake, and Zach, and his sister Cindy. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California. Price Funeral Chapel (916-725-2109), directors. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019