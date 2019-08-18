Gary Stevens Judd

Gary Stevens Judd, 79, born in Boise, Idaho, was a teacher & coach at Cordova & Oakmont High, & Sierra College; coach at Granite Bay High. He earned degrees at Sierra College, UC Davis BA, UOP Stockton MA, & satsuki azalea credential. He is in the Hall of Fame for Placer High, Sierra College, Oakmont High, Golden West T & F, & Capital City Bonsai Assoc. Students, athletes, & friends around the world, enjoyed his leadership & enthusiasm as a teacher in all aspects of life. He was the Sac Bonsai Club pres., 20 years; member ABAS, Sierra, Satsuki Aikokai, Sekiyukai, & Bay Island Bonsai Clubs. He established the Cap City Bonsai Assoc.& is respected in the bonsai world. He is survived by wife Lucy Sakaishi-Judd, sons, Michael, Richard (dec.), Jeffrey (Kathi), sister Karen Burgara, grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Jennifer & Aaron. Celebrate his Life Nov 3, Loomis Blue Goose Event Ctr, 3-9pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019
