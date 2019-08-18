Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Stevens Judd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Stevens Judd, 79, born in Boise, Idaho, was a teacher & coach at Cordova & Oakmont High, & Sierra College; coach at Granite Bay High. He earned degrees at Sierra College, UC Davis BA, UOP Stockton MA, & satsuki azalea credential. He is in the Hall of Fame for Placer High, Sierra College, Oakmont High, Golden West T & F, & Capital City Bonsai Assoc. Students, athletes, & friends around the world, enjoyed his leadership & enthusiasm as a teacher in all aspects of life. He was the Sac Bonsai Club pres., 20 years; member ABAS, Sierra, Satsuki Aikokai, Sekiyukai, & Bay Island Bonsai Clubs. He established the Cap City Bonsai Assoc.& is respected in the bonsai world. He is survived by wife Lucy Sakaishi-Judd, sons, Michael, Richard (dec.), Jeffrey (Kathi), sister Karen Burgara, grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Jennifer & Aaron. Celebrate his Life Nov 3, Loomis Blue Goose Event Ctr, 3-9pm.

Gary Stevens Judd, 79, born in Boise, Idaho, was a teacher & coach at Cordova & Oakmont High, & Sierra College; coach at Granite Bay High. He earned degrees at Sierra College, UC Davis BA, UOP Stockton MA, & satsuki azalea credential. He is in the Hall of Fame for Placer High, Sierra College, Oakmont High, Golden West T & F, & Capital City Bonsai Assoc. Students, athletes, & friends around the world, enjoyed his leadership & enthusiasm as a teacher in all aspects of life. He was the Sac Bonsai Club pres., 20 years; member ABAS, Sierra, Satsuki Aikokai, Sekiyukai, & Bay Island Bonsai Clubs. He established the Cap City Bonsai Assoc.& is respected in the bonsai world. He is survived by wife Lucy Sakaishi-Judd, sons, Michael, Richard (dec.), Jeffrey (Kathi), sister Karen Burgara, grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Jennifer & Aaron. Celebrate his Life Nov 3, Loomis Blue Goose Event Ctr, 3-9pm. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close