Gary Terrell born February 21,1960 passed away on March 10, 2019. Preceded in death: his father Lafayette Terrell Sr.; his brother Lafayette Terrell Jr., and one sister Yolanda "Yogi" Terrell. He leaves to cherish the memories of his life's journey his wife Monica Terrell, his loving mother, Bettye Joyce Terrell, four sisters: Sheree, Monica, Joyce (Russe!l) and Sharon all of Sacramento,Ca.: friend since high school Delores "Mimi" Rogers Phillips, one Aunt: Maxcine I Watson, Pearland, Tx; 1 uncle: Riley Morris, Houston, Tx,; his two sons: Samuel Van Tyler Terrel!; Sandusky Ohio, Justin Terrell, Houston, Tx, one daughter: Chelsea Terrell, Houston, Tx, and three grandchildren: Ja'Marion Tyler, Ra'Niyah Gale and K'Riiyah Renee all of Sandusky, Ohio. The service's will be held Saturday March 30th at 11am at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes - 4200 Broadway in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019