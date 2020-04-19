Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota May 9, 1937 to Irene and Kenneth Thiry. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 45 years Laurel J. Thiry. He is survived by his brother Jack Thiry, best friend Fred Pascual (Cathy), God daughters Anna Pascual Bishop, Jean Pascual Ames and his dancing partner and dining companion. Gary served 6 years in the United States Marine Corps and many years as a gunsmith. He was active in the Widowed Persons Association of California. A private interment will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020