Gay G. Ritner passed away on Friday May 24,2019 in {Sacramento, CA} at the age of {80}. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John C. Ritner. Her daughter Janet, son-in law Roland, granddaughters Kaija and Sarah, and daughter Lynn, son-in law John, grandson Ryan. She is survived by her brother Robert and sister-in-law Lee. She is preceded in death by her brother Gary, and parents Lillian and Silvio. Gay G. Ritner was born on November 2, 1938 in {San Francisco, CA} to {Lillian and Silvio Giuliani }. She married John C. Ritner, an architect in 1959. After moving to Sacramento, CA, the couple welcomed two daughters into their home, Janet and Lynn. Her children remember her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Gay was accomplished at cooking and often entered her preserves in the California State Fair. She was a generous and social individual who enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, and volunteering. Her entire family will miss her greatly and remember found memories of growing up in San Francisco, raising a wonderful family in Sacramento, and spending time with family in Lake Tahoe. Please join us in a Celebration of Life at the family home in Sacramento Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2-5 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gay's life.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019