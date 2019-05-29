Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gay G. Ritner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gay G. Ritner passed away on Friday May 24,2019 in {Sacramento, CA} at the age of {80}. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, John C. Ritner. Her daughter Janet, son-in law Roland, granddaughters Kaija and Sarah, and daughter Lynn, son-in law John, grandson Ryan. She is survived by her brother Robert and sister-in-law Lee. She is preceded in death by her brother Gary, and parents Lillian and Silvio. Gay G. Ritner was born on November 2, 1938 in {San Francisco, CA} to {Lillian and Silvio Giuliani }. She married John C. Ritner, an architect in 1959. After moving to Sacramento, CA, the couple welcomed two daughters into their home, Janet and Lynn. Her children remember her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Gay was accomplished at cooking and often entered her preserves in the California State Fair. She was a generous and social individual who enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, and volunteering. Her entire family will miss her greatly and remember found memories of growing up in San Francisco, raising a wonderful family in Sacramento, and spending time with family in Lake Tahoe. Please join us in a Celebration of Life at the family home in Sacramento Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2-5 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gay's life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close