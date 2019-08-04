Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle Lilian (Terry) Coppin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born August 3, 1932 in Roseville California to Raleigh Weaver Terry and Doris Peskett Terry; passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 in California. Survived by her husband, Ronald S. Coppin of 65 years, her 4 children Mitch (Virginia), Tyler (Jane), Rhonda (Michael), and Timothy (Tracy), 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Murray and brother Wayne Terry. Gayle was a lifetime educator. She obtained both a Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education from CSU Sacramento. She began her teaching career in Foresthill, and retired as principal of American Lakes Elementary. After retiring, Gayle and Ron moved to Yachats, Oregon. Until 2006 they annually migrated to their winter cabana near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where they enjoyed fishing and entertaining with other ex-Pats. In later years Gayle enjoyed frequent visits to the family cottage in Stinson Beach, California. Gayle was proud of her American and California heritage. Her ancestors came to America in the late 1600's and established a settlement in what later became Newport, Rhode Island. A few generations later, members of her family served in the Revolutionary War as physicians. Then finally, her grandfather with two of his brothers came to California to seek gold and helped establish Cool, California where they later operated a stage coach making daily runs between Auburn and Placerville. Gayle was fond of traveling and had visited 22 Countries. She leaves behind many friends she met throughout her journeys. Her favorite pleasure was walking beside the Pacific Ocean where her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony sometime after the Fall Equinox, her favorite time of the year.

