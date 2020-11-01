Gene Chaney
September 27, 1936 - October 24, 2020
Carmichael, California -
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma September 27, 1936 to Sidney and Helen Chaney.
Graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Liberal Arts degree. He was drafted into the army and served in Hawaii where he met his first wife, Maureen Griffith. They had two daughters, Jean and Cidnee. Following his release from the Army, the family moved to Northern California where he was principal at the Stillwater Cove Boys Ranch. The family moved to Sacramento where Gene accepted a position as cameraman, film editor and occasionally on-air reporter for KCRA Channel 3. Eventually leaving Channel 3 Gene formed a home repair business and is survived by Patrica Hyers who he met and married in 1985. Gene and Pat were known for their smooth dancing and to many simply as "The Dancers". He was a long-time active member of Carmichael Presbyterian Church.
There will be visitation at Lind Brothers in Carmichael Monday from 1-4, and graveside service at 10:00 AM Tuesday to be held at Fair Oaks Cemetery. Both will be conducted in a safe, socially distanced manner and the family appreciates mask wearing if you can join us for either.
Remembrances may be made to Carmichael Presbyterian's Music Dept., Southern Poverty Law or the Alzheimer's Association
.