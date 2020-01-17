Gene Edward Rapp passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a prolonged illness with Parkinson's Disease in Roseville, CA. He is deeply missed by his wife, April, and her children, Brian and Heidi, their spouses, 5 grandchildren; and his children by his late first wife, Marilyn Soncini, Steve, Christine and Craig, their spouses, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Gene was born and raised in San Francisco. He attended UC Berkeley and UC Davis graduating with BS and later MEd degrees in AG Education. He attended The Ohio State University earning a PhD in AG Education. He was a teacher of Vocational AG and a Dept Head at Escalon High School as well as an FFA advisor and State Leader. He worked for UCD in AG Practices and UCB in their International Visitors Office, Div of AG. He was the Executive Director for the California AG Educational Foundation for 13 years. On Friday, January 24, 2020 , Gene will be buried at 11:00AM at the Davis Cemetery followed at 12:30 PM by a Celebration of Life in the Multipurpose Room, Davis Veterans Memorial Center at 203 E. 14th Street in Davis, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Kiwanis Family House, 2875 50th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817 or the Gene Rapp Fellowship Fund at the California AG Leadership Foundation, PO Box 479, Salinas, CA93902.

