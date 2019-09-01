On August 5th 2019 Gene Hendrix passed away at age 77. Gene was born September 26,1941 to James and Adele Hendrix. He was a graduate of El Camino High School. Gene was a pillar in the flooring trade for 50 plus years and a valued Home Depot employee for 20. He had a passion for racing, fast cars, and even faster boats. Gene was preceded in death by both parents and his wife Carole. He is survived by his two children Christine (James) and Jim (Kristy), his grandchildren Skylar, Samantha, Dylan, and Jordyn, his sister Frankie and her family. A celebration of life will be held in his honor September 21 @ 4pm. Carmichael Elks Lodge #2103, 5631 Cypress ave Carmichael CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Placer County SPCA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019