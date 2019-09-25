Gene Julian Cornwell, age 72, of Sacramento, passed away in his home on September 18, 2019. Gene served with pride in the Navy as an electrician on the USS Holland, a submarine tender. He was also a proud Teamster and enjoyed many well-deserved years in retirement after having been in the union for 25 years. Gene had an unquenchable thirst for philosophy. He loved to spend his time studying the lesser-known philosophical figures of the past to understand how they influence the present. He was a restless searcher of truth in this life and has moved on to find peace in the contentment of the next. Gene is survived by his loving children Michael and Kevin. He is also survived by his brother Glenn, niece Ashley, and nephew Sean. Gene has found eternal peace alongside his beloved wife Martha. They were a great mother and father. Gene also joins his beloved mother Marion and father Gale, and brothers Gary and Gale Jr. Friends are welcome to attend the Military Honors Ceremony on Monday, September 30 at 9:30 at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery in Dixon. Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons.

