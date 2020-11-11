1/1
Gene Karim Bowers
1964 - 2020
Gene Karim Bowers
January 4, 1964 - November 15, 2019
Sacramento, California - A beloved brother, uncle & friend, Gene K. Bowers passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on the early morning of Nov.15, 2019, and was called into Heaven to be with his mom, dad, brother Sean & the Lord. He is preceded in death by his mom, Ingrid Bowers, dad, Hugh & brother, Sean. He is survived by his only sister, Tanya Bowers; brother, Andreas; nieces, Kirsten, Deja, Desiree, Sierra; nephew, Sean Jr.; In-laws, relatives from Germany & Michigan & Lots of friends. He was born on Jan.4, 1964 in Flint Michigan, his father was in the military, he traveled a lot with family, lived in the Netherlands, then back to the U.S. in the 1970's to Sacramento, Calif. where he has resided ever since then. He grew up playing soccer, was made MVP player from elementary school, all the way beyond college, played Pro-soccer graduating from Grant UHS, attended A.R.C. & coached soccer. In the early1980's he made the whole top half of the Sac. Bee newspaper, headbutting a soccer goal. He often traveled to Germany to visit relatives & attend soccer games & even met "Pele". His favorite pastimes were practicing Martial Arts, he loved soccer, hunting, fishing & traveling. He will be dearly missed by family & friends.
" NEVER FORGOTTEN" " DOC BOWERS"
He was a veteran, honored by the U.S. Navy, cremated & laid to rest on 3-17-2020 at Sac. Valley National Cemetery on 5810 Midway Rd. Dixon, Calif. 95620.
His funeral/memorial services are: TBA pending the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 11, 2020.
