"But anyway.." "To make a long story short..." "The thing about it is..." Gene liked to share a story or several and they often began that way. A kind & gentle 'tough guy', he had the gift of gab, a great sense of humor and loved people. He lived a wonderful life enjoying travels, get-togethers and holidays with his beloved family & friends. He also enjoyed playing cards, going to the horse track, attending baseball games, baking, cooking and story telling. He was a walking encyclopedia of downtown Sacramento and recounted vivid details from his childhood. Gene was born in Kansas City, Kansas, a first generation son to immigrant parents, Milica (Stepanovich) & Nick Plecas. The family moved west to Sacramento in 1938 residing in Southside Park until the kids purchased a home for their mother on 1st Avenue. Each worked while attending school and Gene did everything from scrapping wood, bagging groceries, delivering produce to becoming a baker at Wonder Bread Bakery. After serving two years in the U. S. Army during the Korean War as a corporal, he returned to Sacramento and co-purchased the Corker Club bar on 19th & Broadway with Pete Tomasini until endeavoring into another business he loved - produce. He began working for his brother, Walter, at WP Produce, then Chick's Produce and finally Rohrer Brothers Produce. If you knew Gene, you were very lucky. He was a jovial, loyal and generous friend -And you probably never ran out of fruits or vegetables. He often said, "Be kind to people. You never know what they might be going through." Gene also belonged to the Southside American Legion, the Slavic Social Club and was a lifetime member of the Southside Improvement Club. Predeceased by his cherished wife of 43 years, JoAnn, from multiple sclerosis in 2000, as well as brothers, Al, Burt, Walter (Rexene), sister, Virginia and sister-in-law Helen, he leaves behind his dear friend, Patty Jordan Stroh, beloved son and daughter, Rick Van Tassel (Karen) and Peggy Bakarich (Jerry), loving grandsons Bradley (Megan) & Kristopher, two great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Family & friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Gene's Life, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Espanol Restaurant, 5723 Folsom Blvd from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m.

