Gene K. Yee, 90, of Sacramento, passed peacefully on Oct 12, 2019. He was born and raised in Toisan, China. He married Judy Gee in 1950. After majoring in Economics at Canton College, he had a successful career as a retail clerk at Food City; owned and operated the Tea Cup Café for several years; and dedicated his spare time to the Yee Association, helping Chinese immigrants transition to life in Sacramento. He enjoyed basketball, ballroom dancing, and sharing good food with friends and family. Gene is preceded in death by daughter Evelyn. He is survived by wife Judy; children Wesley/Diane, Elaine, William/Dorcas, Philip/Michelle, Wilson/Annette; and grandchildren Rosanne/Roland, Becky, Joshua/Ericka, Garrett/Amanda, Amy, Alyssa, Christopher, Nicholas, Jacob, and Jenna.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019