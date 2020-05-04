General Massoud Hazeghazam, 94, passed away Saturday April 18th 2020, at his home in Granite Bay, CA, surrounded by loved ones. He lived his life by the Zoroastrian principles of Good Thoughts, Good Words, and Good Deeds, and is widely remembered for his integrity, honor, and honesty. General Hazeghazam is survived by an abundance of loved ones including his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many relatives, and friends.



