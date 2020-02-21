Geneva Marlene Dickens, born June 17, 1942 passed away February 9, 2020 after an 11 year battle with cancer. Marlene is proceeded in death by her husband Ken, grandson Ian, brother Jim, sister Glenda, and her parents Gene and Marie Woodall. She is survived by her sister Marie and her children Loren (Adriana), Lisa, Shawn (Gloria), Kevin (Danielle) and Karen (Mike), grandchildren Shane, Brian, Patrick, Brenda, Breanne, Tiffany, Michael Jr., Megan, Kenneth and great grandsons Dominic, Alex, and David. Marlene worked many years at Tower Records Main Office and at U.C. Davis Elk Grove leaving numerous friends. She was a parishioner of All Hallows Church and a member of the Saint Vincent De Paul Society and Queen of Pence Prayer Group. Funeral Mass - Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter-All Hallows Church 5501 14th Ave, Sacramento. Internment immediately following at St. Mary Cemetery, 6700 21st Street (2nd entrance to Holy Family Court), Sacramento. Reception after internment at Msgr. Patrick Corkell Memorial Hall at All Hallows Church.

