Genevieve Bridget Eiberger b. 8/17/1919, d. 2/7/2019. Genevieve was born at home on a small family farm near King City, MO. The second of six children, Aunt G was preceded in death by parents Adam and Alice, and siblings Balthas (Lillian), Rita Godby (George), Alice Byler (EJ), Maurus (Dolores), Patricia Lee ( Dale), and nephews James Eiberger MD; Pat, Mike and Mark Byler; and Danny Lee. She is survived by 21 nieces and nephews and countless cousins and next generation relatives. G Sizzle was a woman of enormous faith. A child of the Great Depression and young adult of WWII, Genevieve finished business college and left the farm for the bright lights of the big city. During her fascinating career, Lady G worked for Haines Hosiery Co, Shell Oil Co and finally as an executive secretary for the US Army Corps of Engineers. She travelled the world extensively while stationed abroad in Germany on two different assignments. She was, in many ways, the embodiment of self sufficient feminism before that was even a word. A woman of simplicity and frugality with extraordinary taste and style. She provided her nieces and nephews with a sense of awe and wonderment about the joy of travel and adventure. Aunt G lived independently until she was 93 when dementia took her ability to live unassisted. She fought like a liger to maintain her independence. She had been in increasing decline for the past 6 years and hospice for the last year. She died unexpectedly on 2/7/19 at the age of 99. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the care home and hospice staff led by house manager, Oliver, for their exceptional care. So many friends and family formed a village of support for Genevieve through the years. Words cannot adequately express the gratitude. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests that you assist a friend, neighbor or stranger in need of your time and presence. Visitation will be held from 11am on Thursday February 21 at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento with a Rosary immediately following at 1pm. Mass will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1040 39th Street, Sacramento

