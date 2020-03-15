Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve M. Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Maya Angelou Genevieve M. Howard, born May 24, 1926 in Lebanon, Illinois, died on March 6, 2020 in Sacramento, California. If a life can be measured by love both received and granted, Genevieve lived a long and glass-overflowing life. She loved unconditionally, without reservation and always wore a smile that lit up her eyes. She was fiercely independent and often put the well-being of those she loved ahead of any thought of herself. While she would never toot her own horn, she was a very smart woman who loved nothing more than planning ahead and making lists. In this she further tended to her family by leaving no detail neglected as regards her final wishes. Genevieve took great pleasure in a good laugh and did so regularly and with zeal. She had a sly wit and quick tongue that quite often caught us unaware and made for memories we all cherish. She embodied a deep affinity for nature, with squirrels, hummingbirds, crows, cats and dogs particular favorites. She faithfully put out seeds for her birds and squirrels, with sliced oranges as a special treat for the squirrels. She revered a blue sky full of fluffy white clouds, a full moon, and flowers of all varieties. Genevieve is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Donna Stuart; daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Doug West; grandson Andrew Stuart and his wife Joanne; and grandson Alex Foote and his wife Monica. For over 50 years she was surrounded by the warmth of wonderful neighbors who kept a close eye on her and provided both she and her family with immense comfort by doing so. Genevieve's family would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers of Home Instead - with special love to Jhaynehl; the caregivers at WaterLeaf at Land Park Assisted Living - with deepest gratitude to Rose and Mark; the amazing staff of South Sacramento's Kaiser Permanente ER, ICU, and Hospital - with warmest thanks to Randall and Naz; the Physical Therapy staff of American River Health Care; Olivia Huff, CMT,RSME/T, and finally to Kelly, LaDonna, Abby, Katie & Roxana of Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Hospice care for their watchful eyes and kind hearts and hands in Genevieve's last days. In accordance with Genevieve's wishes, there will be no services. Genevieve elected to donate her remains to the UCDavis Body Donation Program.

