Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geoffrey R. Kleven. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Geoffrey R. Kleven, 71, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 4, 2019 in Sacramento, California where he lived with his loving wife of 31 years, Jean Kleven. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer, stepdaughter Katie and stepson Eric, and leaves behind his son-in-law Jason and future son-in-law Brett. He is also survived by his brothers Jory Kleven (April) and Jerry Kleven (Lynne), his sister-in-law Terry Kleven (Jay Kleven preceded him in death), and their loving families. Geoffrey was born in Oakland, California on December 25, 1947 to Gerald and Joy Kleven and grew up in San Lorenzo, CA as the oldest of 4 brothers. He graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland, CA in 1966 and enlisted in the US Marine Corp in which he served during the Vietnam War. During his service, he received the honors of the Purple Heart and was very proud to be a veteran. In the following years, he went on to graduate from San Francisco State University with a teaching credential. He retired from the North Sacramento School District with 33 years of exemplary service where he became a mentor and role model to many students through his dedication and passion for life and education. Geoffrey could always be found cheering for his favorite sports teams: the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers. However, his loudest cheers were always for his children's successes in life, as he was an extremely proud father. He was greatly loved and respected by those who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clunie Community Center. 601 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA.

Geoffrey R. Kleven, 71, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 4, 2019 in Sacramento, California where he lived with his loving wife of 31 years, Jean Kleven. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer, stepdaughter Katie and stepson Eric, and leaves behind his son-in-law Jason and future son-in-law Brett. He is also survived by his brothers Jory Kleven (April) and Jerry Kleven (Lynne), his sister-in-law Terry Kleven (Jay Kleven preceded him in death), and their loving families. Geoffrey was born in Oakland, California on December 25, 1947 to Gerald and Joy Kleven and grew up in San Lorenzo, CA as the oldest of 4 brothers. He graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Oakland, CA in 1966 and enlisted in the US Marine Corp in which he served during the Vietnam War. During his service, he received the honors of the Purple Heart and was very proud to be a veteran. In the following years, he went on to graduate from San Francisco State University with a teaching credential. He retired from the North Sacramento School District with 33 years of exemplary service where he became a mentor and role model to many students through his dedication and passion for life and education. Geoffrey could always be found cheering for his favorite sports teams: the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers. However, his loudest cheers were always for his children's successes in life, as he was an extremely proud father. He was greatly loved and respected by those who had the pleasure of knowing him, and he will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clunie Community Center. 601 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close