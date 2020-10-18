George A Adair

July 30, 1938 - October 9, 2020

Sacramento, California - The Family of George A. Adair (b. 07/30/1938) sadly announces his passing in Sacramento, CA on 10/09/2020 at the age of 82. While we are mournful with his loss, we are joyful in the memories we share as the beloved husband to wife Carol J Adair (Lamy) and father to daughter Debbie Rayes, sons Robin G Adair, Terry M Adair, and Todd M Adair, and grandfather to Jeno, Adrian, Brian, Amanda, Nathan, Kelsey, Joel, Samantha, and Addison. George was born in Mojave, CA, and attended Antelope Valley High School. He began his career at Edwards Air Force Base, where he worked on numerous rocket propulsion systems. George eventually transferred to China Lake Naval Weapons Center in 1969, where he worked until his retirement in 1994. While at China Lake, he received many commendations for his achievements, including recognition in the development of the Electronic Combat Range (1969-1985) for expertise in range instrumentation and operations and other technical achievements. He will be inurned at Joshua Memorial in Lancaster, CA, in the Spring of 2021.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store